Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] stock Upgrade by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $110

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] gained 3.75% on the last trading session, reaching $10.79 price per share at the time. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Coeur to Participate in Upcoming Conferences.

Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Credit & Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, May 17, 2021. Mr. Whelan will also take part in a virtual fireside chat during the conference at 1:20 p.m. Central Time (2:20 p.m. Eastern Time). Mr. Krebs and Mr. Whelan will also participate in the Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

The Goldman Sachs Credit & Leveraged Finance Conference and the Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference are virtual- and invitation-only investment conferences. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com. The webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the following link:https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1460699&tp_key=ff932b216d.

Coeur Mining Inc. represents 241.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.66 billion with the latest information. CDE stock price has been found in the range of $10.57 to $10.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, CDE reached a trading volume of 3873372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $11.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDE in the course of the last twelve months was 168.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for CDE stock

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.27. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 33.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.31 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.49, while it was recorded at 10.48 for the last single week of trading, and 8.78 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.43 and a Gross Margin at +19.41. Coeur Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.30.

Return on Total Capital for CDE is now 11.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.47. Additionally, CDE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] managed to generate an average of $13,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 36.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coeur Mining Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

There are presently around $1,737 million, or 73.80% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 23,501,313, which is approximately -5.937% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,758,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $245.56 million in CDE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $242.49 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly 4.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeur Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 14,667,380 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 15,060,315 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 131,247,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,974,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,464,080 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,345,860 shares during the same period.