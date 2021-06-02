Cango Inc. [CANG] is -13.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cango Inc. [NYSE: CANG] plunged by -$0.29 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.19 during the day while it closed the day at $5.46. The company report on June 1, 2021 that Cango Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) (“Cango” or the “Company”), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights.

Cango Inc. stock has also gained 1.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CANG stock has declined by -38.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.59% and lost -13.38% year-on date.

The market cap for CANG stock reached $796.89 million, with 150.24 million shares outstanding and 38.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 768.21K shares, CANG reached a trading volume of 1211034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cango Inc. [CANG]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cango Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2018, representing the official price target for Cango Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cango Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.19.

CANG stock trade performance evaluation

Cango Inc. [CANG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, CANG shares dropped by -18.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.07 for Cango Inc. [CANG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.78, while it was recorded at 5.68 for the last single week of trading, and 7.48 for the last 200 days.

Cango Inc. [CANG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cango Inc. [CANG] shares currently have an operating margin of +183.49 and a Gross Margin at +52.48. Cango Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +164.17.

Return on Total Capital for CANG is now 38.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 43.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 31.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cango Inc. [CANG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.59. Additionally, CANG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cango Inc. [CANG] managed to generate an average of $162,239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Cango Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cango Inc. [CANG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cango Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CANG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cango Inc. go to 11.11%.

Cango Inc. [CANG]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Cango Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Cango Inc. [NYSE:CANG] by around 2,907,043 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 2,521,234 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 29,547,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,975,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANG stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,168,304 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,412,294 shares during the same period.