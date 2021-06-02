Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] is 227.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] traded at a high on 06/01/21, posting a 12.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $43.14. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Callon Petroleum Names Kevin Haggard Chief Financial Officer.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) (“Callon” or the “Company”) announced that Kevin Haggard has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective May 17, 2021. Mr. Haggard brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across energy and finance. Most recently, he served as Vice President and Treasurer of Noble Energy, where he directed the company’s global corporate finance and treasury operations and maintained relationships with the company’s key capital providers.

“I look forward to welcoming Kevin to the Callon team,” said Joe Gatto, Chief Executive Officer and President of Callon. “Kevin’s expertise as a seasoned financial leader with deep experience in both the upstream sector and in investment banking will serve us well as we continue working towards our deleveraging goals. He has a track record of taking strategic action and building impactful teams and relationships across organizations. In speaking with him, it is also clear that Kevin shares Callon’s values and brings leadership skills that will help continue developing the Callon team and advancing our sustainability focus, all with the goal of delivering meaningful long-term value to our stakeholders.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3532720 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Callon Petroleum Company stands at 5.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.65%.

The market cap for CPE stock reached $2.03 billion, with 42.59 million shares outstanding and 36.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, CPE reached a trading volume of 3532720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPE shares is $38.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Siebert Williams Shank have made an estimate for Callon Petroleum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Callon Petroleum Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on CPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callon Petroleum Company is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

How has CPE stock performed recently?

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.87. With this latest performance, CPE shares gained by 15.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 314.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 498.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.10 for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.12, while it was recorded at 39.09 for the last single week of trading, and 19.16 for the last 200 days.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.51 and a Gross Margin at +16.14. Callon Petroleum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -245.23.

Return on Total Capital for CPE is now 2.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 423.35. Additionally, CPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 421.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] managed to generate an average of -$8,361,785 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Callon Petroleum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Callon Petroleum Company posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 121.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callon Petroleum Company go to 2.00%.

Insider trade positions for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

There are presently around $1,183 million, or 67.00% of CPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPE stocks are: KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 5,585,654, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,331,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.11 million in CPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $133.2 million in CPE stock with ownership of nearly 547.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callon Petroleum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE] by around 17,258,330 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 2,728,547 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 10,760,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,747,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPE stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,597,826 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,078,498 shares during the same period.