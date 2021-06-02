Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] Stock trading around $12.45 per share: What’s Next?

Butterfly Network Inc. [NYSE: BFLY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.96% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.34%. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Butterfly Network Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Strong Revenue Growth Driven by Increased Demand for Butterfly Network’s Solution.

Gross Margin Above 50% and Adjusted Gross Margin Above 45% Reflecting Benefits of the New Butterfly iQ+ Supply Chain.

The one-year Butterfly Network Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.0.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.31 billion, with 105.92 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, BFLY stock reached a trading volume of 3323514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Butterfly Network Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 186.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93.

BFLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.34. With this latest performance, BFLY shares dropped by -14.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.77% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.75 for Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.04, while it was recorded at 11.40 for the last single week of trading, and 14.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Butterfly Network Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] managed to generate an average of -$508,480 per employee.Butterfly Network Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $820 million, or 39.70% of BFLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BFLY stocks are: FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD with ownership of 10,716,630, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,489,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.59 million in BFLY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $93.21 million in BFLY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

109 institutional holders increased their position in Butterfly Network Inc. [NYSE:BFLY] by around 56,835,380 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 3,697,479 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 5,324,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,856,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BFLY stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,007,405 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,368,600 shares during the same period.