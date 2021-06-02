BofA Securities lifts NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] closed the trading session at $27.89 on 06/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.61, while the highest price level was $28.06. The company report on May 18, 2021 that NortonLifeLock Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021.

Annual ranking honors NortonLifeLock for the second consecutive year in its commitment to corporate responsibility.

3BL Media has named NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a leading consumer Cyber Safety company, to its annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 34.22 percent and weekly performance of 1.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 54.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 39.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.51M shares, NLOK reached to a volume of 4149428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $27.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLOK in the course of the last twelve months was 49.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NLOK stock trade performance evaluation

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.42. With this latest performance, NLOK shares gained by 29.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.58 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.11, while it was recorded at 27.61 for the last single week of trading, and 21.45 for the last 200 days.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.43 and a Gross Margin at +82.91. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.28.

Return on Total Capital for NLOK is now 28.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.74. Additionally, NLOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] managed to generate an average of $248,571 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 14.80%.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,745 million, or 93.20% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,228,023, which is approximately 0.187% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 62,746,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.32 billion in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly -2.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 46,873,250 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 49,259,141 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 432,539,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 528,671,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,693,605 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 11,815,038 shares during the same period.