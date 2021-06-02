Atlantic Equities slashes price target on Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] – find out why.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YUMC] surged by $1.06 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $69.41 during the day while it closed the day at $68.70. The company report on June 1, 2021 that Yum China Launches Digital Classroom Initiative to Increase Digital Learning Opportunities for Children in Rural Areas.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Yum China”, NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) launched its Digital Classroom Initiative, a new CSR program to help students with limited access to online education to learn coding and acquire essential digital skills. Building on a successful pilot introduced in 2019, Yum China has donated RMB 5 million to fund the Digital Classroom Initiative, providing children in rural areas with access to digital learning opportunities.

The launch ceremony was held at a primary school in Hunan province where local children will receive new computer equipment and free instructor-led virtual coding courses. To mark the official launch, Zheng Wenkai, Chairman of China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA), Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, other Yum China executives, and a representative from Leap Learner, a digital education company, joined the ceremony and distributed gifts and meals to students.

Yum China Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 5.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YUMC stock has inclined by 15.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.64% and gained 20.34% year-on date.

The market cap for YUMC stock reached $28.65 billion, with 420.00 million shares outstanding and 419.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, YUMC reached a trading volume of 3747014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $69.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Yum China Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while CLSA analysts kept a Buy rating on YUMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 36.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

YUMC stock trade performance evaluation

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.47. With this latest performance, YUMC shares gained by 9.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.92 for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.57, while it was recorded at 66.89 for the last single week of trading, and 58.05 for the last 200 days.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.54 and a Gross Margin at +15.33. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.49.

Return on Total Capital for YUMC is now 11.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.53. Additionally, YUMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] managed to generate an average of $1,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 56.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Yum China Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yum China Holdings Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc. go to 14.74%.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,123 million, or 85.70% of YUMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 37,846,292, which is approximately -9.67% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,147,276 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.35 billion in YUMC stock with ownership of nearly 14.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum China Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 343 institutional holders increased their position in Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YUMC] by around 30,567,869 shares. Additionally, 300 investors decreased positions by around 29,325,683 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 281,957,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 341,851,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUMC stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,983,631 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 6,322,345 shares during the same period.