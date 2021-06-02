AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] Stock trading around $5.90 per share: What’s Next?

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AQB] gained 8.46% or 0.46 points to close at $5.90 with a heavy trading volume of 1317520 shares. The company report on June 2, 2021 that AquaBounty Announces First Harvest of GE Atlantic Salmon; Receives Approval for the Sale of GE Atlantic Salmon in Brazil.

Company Also Announces Addition of Gail Sharps Myers to its Board of Directors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, announced: the successful completion of the first commercial scale harvest of its genetically engineered (GE) Atlantic salmon at the Albany, Indiana Farm; the regulatory approval of the Company’s GE Atlantic salmon by Brazil’s National Biosafety Technical Commission (CTNBio); and the addition of Gail Sharps Myers to AquaBounty’s Board of Directors.

It opened the trading session at $5.71, the shares rose to $5.965 and dropped to $5.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AQB points out that the company has recorded 41.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -161.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, AQB reached to a volume of 1317520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on AQB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2079.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.90. With this latest performance, AQB shares gained by 4.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.91 for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.83, while it was recorded at 5.44 for the last single week of trading, and 6.19 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] shares currently have an operating margin of -12727.13 and a Gross Margin at -6303.27. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12846.31.

Return on Total Capital for AQB is now -21.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.96. Additionally, AQB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] managed to generate an average of -$227,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 105.90 and a Current Ratio set at 106.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQB.

There are presently around $224 million, or 53.80% of AQB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQB stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 18,219,824, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,247,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.76 million in AQB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.93 million in AQB stock with ownership of nearly 57.527% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AQB] by around 6,897,649 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,830,454 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 29,268,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,996,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQB stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,470,931 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 206,433 shares during the same period.