9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] is 47.85% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: NMTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.78% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.72%. The company report on June 1, 2021 that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology, announced that John Temperato, CEO of 9 Meters Biopharma will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference being held June 1- 4, 2021 and invites investors to participate via webcast and in one-on-one meetings. The presentation will be followed by a virtual Q&A session.

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference Date: June 4th, 2021Time: 12:30 to 12:55 p.m. (ET)Presenter: John Temperato, CEO of 9 Meters BiopharmaWebcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/nmtr/1878903.

Over the last 12 months, NMTR stock rose by 119.00%. The average equity rating for NMTR stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $316.71 million, with 211.28 million shares outstanding and 180.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, NMTR stock reached a trading volume of 3562074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

NMTR Stock Performance Analysis:

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.72. With this latest performance, NMTR shares gained by 4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.67 for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2060, while it was recorded at 1.2420 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0912 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for NMTR is now -165.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -541.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -545.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -276.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.72. Additionally, NMTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] managed to generate an average of -$5,124,707 per employee.9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

NMTR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMTR.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $96 million, or 31.00% of NMTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMTR stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 25,716,755, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 14,650,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.61 million in NMTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.42 million in NMTR stock with ownership of nearly 24.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:NMTR] by around 23,053,790 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 7,929,764 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 44,858,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,842,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMTR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,355,426 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 6,778,387 shares during the same period.