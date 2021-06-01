why DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $70.85

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] loss -0.89% or -0.45 points to close at $49.95 with a heavy trading volume of 14636019 shares. The company report on May 24, 2021 that DraftKings Provides International Center for Responsible Gaming with Financial Support for First-of-its-kind Sports Wagering Research.

Fund to Support Innovative Research in Responsible Gaming Launching in Fall 2021.

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced a financial commitment to the International Center for Responsible Gaming’s (ICRG) Fund to Support Research on Sports Wagering (the Fund). As a result of DraftKings’ contribution, the ICRG is able to proceed with a competitive request for applications from researchers around the world who are interested in pursuing groundbreaking research on problem gambling. The Fund specifically focuses on responsible gaming in sports betting, with the goal of developing peer-reviewed, scientifically based research that contributes meaningfully to the understanding and application of responsible gaming in the industry.

It opened the trading session at $50.51, the shares rose to $51.92 and dropped to $49.7765, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DKNG points out that the company has recorded -0.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -81.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.23M shares, DKNG reached to a volume of 14636019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $70.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on DKNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.72.

Trading performance analysis for DKNG stock

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.92. With this latest performance, DKNG shares dropped by -13.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.39 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.77, while it was recorded at 49.22 for the last single week of trading, and 51.92 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.19 and a Gross Margin at +43.60. DraftKings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.45.

Return on Total Capital for DKNG is now -52.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.10. Additionally, DKNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] managed to generate an average of -$473,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DraftKings Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to 30.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

There are presently around $11,174 million, or 55.30% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,104,146, which is approximately 2.546% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 18,399,555 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $919.06 million in DKNG stocks shares; and RAINE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $836.33 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DraftKings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 445 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 47,359,665 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 21,393,096 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 154,953,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,706,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 185 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,636,372 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 3,159,288 shares during the same period.