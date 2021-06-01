Wall Street Analyst Resumed Energy Transfer LP [ET]. What else is Wall St. saying

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] slipped around -0.11 points on Friday, while shares priced at $9.90 at the close of the session, down -1.10%. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Energy Transfer Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) (“ET” or the “Partnership”) reported record financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

ET reported net income attributable to partners for the three months ended March 31, 2021 of $3.29 billion, an increase of $4.14 billion compared to the same period the previous year. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, net income per limited partner unit (diluted) was $1.21 per unit.

Energy Transfer LP stock is now 60.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ET Stock saw the intraday high of $10.07 and lowest of $9.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.50, which means current price is +64.18% above from all time high which was touched on 05/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.47M shares, ET reached a trading volume of 15451119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energy Transfer LP [ET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $12.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $12 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on ET stock. On April 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ET shares from 10 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 6.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ET stock performed recently?

Energy Transfer LP [ET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, ET shares gained by 11.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.96 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.72, while it was recorded at 10.03 for the last single week of trading, and 7.04 for the last 200 days.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.98 and a Gross Margin at +16.80. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.66.

Return on Total Capital for ET is now 6.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 282.30. Additionally, ET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] managed to generate an average of -$56,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Energy Transfer LP [ET]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Transfer LP posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -53.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -6.90%.

Insider trade positions for Energy Transfer LP [ET]

There are presently around $10,098 million, or 38.50% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 131,590,591, which is approximately -1.516% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 74,872,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $741.24 million in ET stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $626.72 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly -7.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 330 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 67,140,290 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 73,940,289 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 878,949,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,020,029,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,136,451 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 9,203,577 shares during the same period.