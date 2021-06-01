UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC] Is Currently -3.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [NYSE: UWMC] price plunged by -3.05 percent to reach at -$0.28. The company report on May 11, 2021 that UWM Holdings Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Results.

$860 Million in 1Q21 Net Income;$49.1 Billion in 1Q21 Loan Volume.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (“UWM”), the #1 wholesale mortgage lender in America, announced the results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. UWMC reported 1Q21 net income of $860 million, a 42x increase over 1Q20 net income of $20.3 million. Additionally, the Board of Directors of UWMC declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share on the outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock. The dividend is payable on July 6, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2021. The Board of Directors also authorized a share repurchase program of up to $300 million over the next 24 months, beginning on May 11, 2021.

A sum of 5453146 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.54M shares. UWM Holdings Corporation Class shares reached a high of $9.40 and dropped to a low of $8.78 until finishing in the latest session at $8.89.

The one-year UWMC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.63. The average equity rating for UWMC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UWMC shares is $9.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UWMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for UWM Holdings Corporation Class shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for UWM Holdings Corporation Class stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on UWMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UWM Holdings Corporation Class is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for UWMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

UWMC Stock Performance Analysis:

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.16. With this latest performance, UWMC shares gained by 7.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UWMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.34 for UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.91, while it was recorded at 8.65 for the last single week of trading, and 9.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UWM Holdings Corporation Class Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for UWMC is now -3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.25. Additionally, UWMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23.

UWMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWM Holdings Corporation Class go to 79.59%.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $216 million, or 21.00% of UWMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UWMC stocks are: KING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 7,100,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,344,182 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.73 million in UWMC stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $22.23 million in UWMC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UWM Holdings Corporation Class stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in UWM Holdings Corporation Class [NYSE:UWMC] by around 18,145,980 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 9,558,520 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 3,351,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,352,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UWMC stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,505,558 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 8,577,590 shares during the same period.