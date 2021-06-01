Urban Tea Inc. [MYT] moved up 11.98: Why It’s Important

Urban Tea Inc. [NASDAQ: MYT] closed the trading session at $2.15 on 05/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.93, while the highest price level was $2.30. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Urban Tea Announces the Establishment of New Subsidiary for its Planned Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Mining Business.

Urban Tea Inc. (the “Company”, “we” or “Urban Tea”) (NASDAQ: MYT), announces the establishment of a new wholly-owned subsidiary in China under the name of Hunan Bit Brother Holding Limited (“Hunan Bit Brother”). Hunan Bit Brother shall conduct the Company’s planned business including but not limited to global cryptocurrency mine distribution, HashRate leasing, global cryptocurrency cross-regional payment and settlement system, cryptocurrency mining pool building and running, cryptocurrency deposit and loan, non-homogeneous tokens, and cryptocurrency exchange services. Hunan Bit Brother shall begin applying for the required licenses and certifications in different countries and regions. Taking advantage of the current market awareness, we believe that our planned business through Hunan Bit Brother will bring in revenue and growth for the Company and its shareholders.

Urban Tea’s Chief Executive Officer Mr. Xianlong (Jack) Wu commented, “We are gradually implementing our strategy to get into the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. Mr. Liu who has a solid background in the blockchain field will bring new blood into our Company. Together with the establishment of the new subsidiary, I am optimistic about the rolling out of our cryptocurrency and blockchain business.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.56 percent and weekly performance of 10.26 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -54.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 824.14K shares, MYT reached to a volume of 2743183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Urban Tea Inc. [MYT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Tea Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

MYT stock trade performance evaluation

Urban Tea Inc. [MYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.26. With this latest performance, MYT shares dropped by -21.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.36 for Urban Tea Inc. [MYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.94, while it was recorded at 1.92 for the last single week of trading, and 2.49 for the last 200 days.

Urban Tea Inc. [MYT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban Tea Inc. [MYT] shares currently have an operating margin of -283.74 and a Gross Margin at +41.27. Urban Tea Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -243.34.

Return on Total Capital for MYT is now -16.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban Tea Inc. [MYT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.19. Additionally, MYT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban Tea Inc. [MYT] managed to generate an average of -$32,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Urban Tea Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.30 and a Current Ratio set at 17.50.

Urban Tea Inc. [MYT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of MYT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 55,100, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 27,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58000.0 in MYT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $44000.0 in MYT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Urban Tea Inc. [NASDAQ:MYT] by around 55,100 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 98,756 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 25,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,100 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 5,080 shares during the same period.