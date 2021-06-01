Susquehanna slashes price target on Caleres Inc. [CAL] – find out why.

Caleres Inc. [NYSE: CAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.06% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.41%. The company report on May 28, 2021 that Caleres Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Exceeded first quarter 2019 earnings levels.

Drove sequential sales and operating earnings improvement.

Over the last 12 months, CAL stock rose by 249.79%. The one-year Caleres Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.32. The average equity rating for CAL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.05 billion, with 36.56 million shares outstanding and 36.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 581.48K shares, CAL stock reached a trading volume of 2641107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Caleres Inc. [CAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAL shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Caleres Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Caleres Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on CAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caleres Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Caleres Inc. [CAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, CAL shares gained by 3.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 249.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.54 for Caleres Inc. [CAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.26, while it was recorded at 25.64 for the last single week of trading, and 15.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caleres Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caleres Inc. [CAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.10 and a Gross Margin at +37.86. Caleres Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.74.

Return on Total Capital for CAL is now -1.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caleres Inc. [CAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 579.28. Additionally, CAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 358.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caleres Inc. [CAL] managed to generate an average of -$52,275 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Caleres Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caleres Inc. posted -0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caleres Inc. go to 15.00%.

Caleres Inc. [CAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $774 million, or 87.90% of CAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,083,060, which is approximately 4.879% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,058,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.71 million in CAL stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $64.14 million in CAL stock with ownership of nearly 13.398% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caleres Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Caleres Inc. [NYSE:CAL] by around 4,215,139 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 3,541,147 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 23,120,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,876,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAL stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,177,132 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 871,289 shares during the same period.