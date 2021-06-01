SOS Limited [SOS] moved down -11.32: Why It’s Important

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] loss -11.32% on the last trading session, reaching $3.37 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2021 that SOS ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of SOS Limited Limited Shareholders.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 31, 2021) – The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: July 22, 2020 and February 25, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2021.

SOS Limited represents 202.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $682.09 million with the latest information. SOS stock price has been found in the range of $3.33 to $3.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 55.89M shares, SOS reached a trading volume of 23804493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

SOS Limited [SOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.47. With this latest performance, SOS shares dropped by -23.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 169.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.78 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.43, while it was recorded at 3.25 for the last single week of trading, and 3.38 for the last 200 days.

SOS Limited [SOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.06 and a Gross Margin at +25.84. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.72.

Return on Total Capital for SOS is now 29.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SOS Limited [SOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.95. Additionally, SOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SOS Limited [SOS] managed to generate an average of $39,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.

SOS Limited [SOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SOS Limited posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOS.

An analysis of insider ownership at SOS Limited [SOS]

There are presently around $15 million, or 2.60% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 1,730,564, which is approximately 7597.211% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 387,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 million in SOS stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $1.09 million in SOS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 4,518,376 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 13,451 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 17,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,549,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,342,985 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 13,451 shares during the same period.