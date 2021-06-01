OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] is 141.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] jumped around 0.31 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.21 at the close of the session, up 10.69%. The company report on May 31, 2021 that Organigram Appoints Senior Vice President of Marketing.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (“Organigram” or the “Company”) (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc., a leading producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce the appointment of Megan McCrae as the Company’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications. Ms. McCrae will assume her new role effective.

A seasoned marketing expert, Ms. McCrae has 17 years experience in consumer packaged goods marketing and sales management, brand building and consumer insights.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock is now 141.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OGI Stock saw the intraday high of $3.24 and lowest of $2.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.45, which means current price is +141.35% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.05M shares, OGI reached a trading volume of 22116548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]?

CIBC have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82.

How has OGI stock performed recently?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.58. With this latest performance, OGI shares gained by 17.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 163.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.74 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.89, while it was recorded at 2.87 for the last single week of trading, and 2.06 for the last 200 days.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.06 and a Gross Margin at -152.05. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.87.

Return on Total Capital for OGI is now -45.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.72. Additionally, OGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] managed to generate an average of -$231,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

Insider trade positions for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]

There are presently around $111 million, or 15.33% of OGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGI stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 16,644,239, which is approximately -15.392% of the company’s market cap and around 19.66% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 4,031,033 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.94 million in OGI stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $10.83 million in OGI stock with ownership of nearly -54.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI] by around 10,017,706 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 9,596,505 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 14,934,855 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,549,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGI stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,291,846 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 737,819 shares during the same period.