Northern Star Acquisition Corp. [STIC] is -23.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Northern Star Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: STIC] traded at a high on 05/28/21, posting a 11.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.17. The company report on May 28, 2021 that Northern Star Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger With BARK.

Transaction to Close on June 1.

Combined Company to be Renamed “The Original BARK Company”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3285237 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Northern Star Acquisition Corp. stands at 4.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.28%.

The market cap for STIC stock reached $284.11 million, with 25.43 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 841.49K shares, STIC reached a trading volume of 3285237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Northern Star Acquisition Corp. [STIC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Star Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.30

How has STIC stock performed recently?

Northern Star Acquisition Corp. [STIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.92.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.35 for Northern Star Acquisition Corp. [STIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.72, while it was recorded at 10.29 for the last single week of trading.

Northern Star Acquisition Corp. [STIC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northern Star Acquisition Corp. [STIC] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.44 and a Gross Margin at +59.68. Northern Star Acquisition Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.29.

Additionally, STIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 691.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.71.

Insider trade positions for Northern Star Acquisition Corp. [STIC]

23 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Star Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:STIC] by around 3,349,189 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 2,169,867 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 330,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,849,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STIC stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,231,049 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,028,283 shares during the same period.