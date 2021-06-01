Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Central Puerto S.A. [CEPU] – find out why.

Central Puerto S.A. [NYSE: CEPU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.46% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.00%. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Central Puerto to Host Earnings Call.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 13, 2021 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78980.

Over the last 12 months, CEPU stock dropped by -21.32%. The average equity rating for CEPU stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $322.11 million, with 150.52 million shares outstanding and 95.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 275.42K shares, CEPU stock reached a trading volume of 1007999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Central Puerto S.A. [CEPU]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Central Puerto S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Central Puerto S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Central Puerto S.A. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEPU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00.

CEPU Stock Performance Analysis:

Central Puerto S.A. [CEPU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.00. With this latest performance, CEPU shares gained by 0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEPU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.66 for Central Puerto S.A. [CEPU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.11, while it was recorded at 1.99 for the last single week of trading, and 2.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Central Puerto S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Central Puerto S.A. [CEPU] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.03 and a Gross Margin at +55.87. Central Puerto S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.09.

Return on Total Capital for CEPU is now 18.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Central Puerto S.A. [CEPU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.40. Additionally, CEPU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.79.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

CEPU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Central Puerto S.A. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEPU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Central Puerto S.A. go to 36.30%.

Central Puerto S.A. [CEPU] Insider Position Details

Positions in Central Puerto S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Central Puerto S.A. [NYSE:CEPU] by around 771,438 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,716,211 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,255,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,742,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEPU stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 103,505 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,682,940 shares during the same period.