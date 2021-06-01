Maxim Group slashes price target on Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] – find out why.

Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ: VUZI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.54% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.12%. The company report on May 24, 2021 that Vuzix Receives New Orders for Over $1.2 million of Smart Glasses from Rods & Cones to Support Virtual Surgical Collaboration Rollout.

Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced that the Company has received new orders from Rods & Cones, a provider of a fully virtual surgical-collaboration platform, for monthly deliveries of Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses beginning immediately and over the remainder of 2021. The orders, valued in excess of €1 million or more than $1.2 million at current exchange rates, will support optimized remote interactions between surgeons and experts in the operating theatre using Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses.

The Rods & Cones platform, combined with the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses’ 13 MP phase-detect auto focus camera, will let frontline workers in the operating room, ICU or other medical facility, including surgeons, instrumentalist nurses and other healthcare professionals, provide 4K broadcast quality imagery to others while interacting with patients and staff from a safe distance. This combined solution will also allow remote platform users to attend significantly more supported surgeries in a single day.

Over the last 12 months, VUZI stock rose by 601.20%. The average equity rating for VUZI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.20 billion, with 54.14 million shares outstanding and 53.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.49M shares, VUZI stock reached a trading volume of 6308647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Vuzix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Vuzix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.50 to $13, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on VUZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vuzix Corporation is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for VUZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 86.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

VUZI Stock Performance Analysis:

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.12. With this latest performance, VUZI shares dropped by -26.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 332.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 601.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VUZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.31 for Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.03, while it was recorded at 17.75 for the last single week of trading, and 11.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vuzix Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -164.52 and a Gross Margin at -4.58. Vuzix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.01.

Return on Total Capital for VUZI is now -50.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.14. Additionally, VUZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] managed to generate an average of -$185,074 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Vuzix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 38.40 and a Current Ratio set at 40.30.

VUZI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vuzix Corporation posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VUZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vuzix Corporation go to 20.00%.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $367 million, or 34.90% of VUZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VUZI stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 4,679,808, which is approximately -3.228% of the company’s market cap and around 6.93% of the total institutional ownership; MITSUBISHI UFJ KOKUSAI ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD., holding 2,783,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.6 million in VUZI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $43.05 million in VUZI stock with ownership of nearly 20.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vuzix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ:VUZI] by around 9,760,117 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 2,523,199 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 8,713,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,996,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VUZI stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,250,035 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,035,316 shares during the same period.