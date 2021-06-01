Market cap of Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] reaches 289.23M – now what?

Wrap Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: WRAP] closed the trading session at $8.96 on 05/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.56, while the highest price level was $9.00. The company report on May 27, 2021 that WRAP Reports Successful Deployment of BolaWrap® Used on Fleeing Subject Outside Seattle.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, released new dashcam footage of a successful BolaWrap® Remote Restraint deployment in Washington.

On May 4, 2021, Mountlake Terrace Police Department (MTPD) in Washington responded to a call involving a subject in mental crisis walking in the road and in front of vehicles. The subject ran towards the freeway overpass, and officers were concerned he intended to jump. An officer pursuing the subject deployed the BolaWrap on the subject’s legs, enabling officers to safely take him into custody without injury. The subject was safely transported to a mental health facility to receive help.The dashcam footage can be viewed here.The BolaWrap was also successfully deployed by MTPD officers last month on an intoxicated suspect threatening his wife and children. Footage of that incident can be viewed here.“We are pleased to see another successful deployment of the BolaWrap by Mountlake Terrace Police Department, especially on a fleeing subject,” said Tom Smith, President and CEO of WRAP. “With each field use video shared with us, we continue to see more applications of the BolaWrap as a tool that can help produce successful outcomes in a variety of scenarios. Whether the BolaWrap is used to safely restrain a subject in a mental health crisis or stop a suspect committing a crime, the device can help de-escalate encounters and end them quickly, before things get out of hand.”Additional bodycam videos of the BolaWrap in use can be viewed here.About WRAPWRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device, WRAP’s first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies worldwide, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.Follow WRAP here:WRAP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wraptechnologies/WRAP on Twitter: https://twitter.com/wraptechincWRAP on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wraptechnologies/Trademark InformationBolaWrap, Wrap and Wrap Reality are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company’s ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company’s ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company’s product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the ability to obtain export licenses for countries outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other SEC filings. Contact:Paul M. ManleyVP – Investor Relations(612) 834-1804pmanley@wrap.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 85.51 percent and weekly performance of 25.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 53.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 45.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 63.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 613.02K shares, WRAP reached to a volume of 2866235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRAP shares is $9.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Wrap Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Wrap Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wrap Technologies Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 60.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

WRAP stock trade performance evaluation

Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.84. With this latest performance, WRAP shares gained by 45.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.16 for Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.89, while it was recorded at 7.57 for the last single week of trading, and 6.17 for the last 200 days.

Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -331.56 and a Gross Margin at +34.04. Wrap Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -318.97.

Return on Total Capital for WRAP is now -39.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.32. Additionally, WRAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] managed to generate an average of -$241,927 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Wrap Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 12.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wrap Technologies Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRAP.

Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48 million, or 17.70% of WRAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRAP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,006,618, which is approximately 1.738% of the company’s market cap and around 14.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 948,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.49 million in WRAP stocks shares; and US BANCORP DE, currently with $4.5 million in WRAP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wrap Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Wrap Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:WRAP] by around 697,622 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 737,591 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 3,935,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,370,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRAP stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 343,464 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 275,725 shares during the same period.