Market cap of Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO] reaches 55.37M – now what?

Organovo Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ONVO] jumped around 1.62 points on Friday, while shares priced at $9.40 at the close of the session, up 20.82%. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Organovo Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference March 9-10 2021 (VIRTUAL CONFERENCE).

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO), announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. The conference is being held on March 9-10, 2021 virtually.

Keith Murphy, Executive Chairman of Organovo, will provide an overview of the Company’s business during the presentation.

Organovo Holdings Inc. stock is now -23.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ONVO Stock saw the intraday high of $11.25 and lowest of $7.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.92, which means current price is +44.54% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 167.03K shares, ONVO reached a trading volume of 7568658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Organovo Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Organovo Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organovo Holdings Inc. is set at 0.78 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19.

How has ONVO stock performed recently?

Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.72. With this latest performance, ONVO shares gained by 6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.70 for Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.52, while it was recorded at 7.71 for the last single week of trading, and 10.10 for the last 200 days.

Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -853.73 and a Gross Margin at +33.06. Organovo Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -852.00.

Return on Total Capital for ONVO is now -59.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO] managed to generate an average of -$3,118,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Organovo Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 24.20.

Earnings analysis for Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Organovo Holdings Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONVO.

Insider trade positions for Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO]

There are presently around $23 million, or 27.50% of ONVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONVO stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 606,221, which is approximately -56.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 483,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.55 million in ONVO stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $4.5 million in ONVO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Organovo Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Organovo Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ONVO] by around 218,093 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,055,013 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,129,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,402,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONVO stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,456 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 73,799 shares during the same period.