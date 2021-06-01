Market cap of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] reaches 51.79B – now what?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] traded at a high on 05/28/21, posting a 2.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.70. The company report on May 31, 2021 that Material Fact: Constitution of XPart with favorable regulatory manifestation by the FED.

In accordance with paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law No. 6,404/1976 and CVM Instruction No. 358/02, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A (“Itaú Unibanco” or “Company”) informs its stockholders and the general market that, in line with the Material Facts disclosed on November 3 and 26, December 31, 2020 and January 31, 2021, the controlling stockholders of the Company, Itaúsa S.A. (“Itaúsa”) and IUPAR – Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A., obtained on May 28, 2021, the favorable approval of the Federal Reserve Board (“FED”) for the corporate restructuring aimed at segregating the Itaú Unibanco Conglomerate’s business line in connection with the equity interest in XP Inc. (“XP”), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and listed on Nasdaq, represented by two hundred twenty-six million, five hundred twenty-three thousand, three hundred and four (226,523,304) shares issued by XP, equivalent, as of September 30, 2020, to 41.05% of the capital of the latter, to be transferred to the new company named XPart S.A. (“XPart”), as approved by Itaú Unibanco’s Extraordinary General Stockholders’ Meeting as of January 31, de 2021.

FED’s approval is effective as of, therefore the legal and accounting segregation of the Company and of XPart will be carried out from this date (that is, the latter will be formally incorporated). XPart will have its incorporation documents duly filed with the Central Bank of Brazil and other proper registration bodies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 29162065 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stands at 2.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.58%.

The market cap for ITUB stock reached $51.79 billion, with 9.77 billion shares outstanding and 5.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 39.47M shares, ITUB reached a trading volume of 29162065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $6.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 26.77.

How has ITUB stock performed recently?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, ITUB shares gained by 12.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.27 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.08, while it was recorded at 5.52 for the last single week of trading, and 5.01 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.84.

Return on Total Capital for ITUB is now 1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.06. Additionally, ITUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] managed to generate an average of $195,813 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -55.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 1.50%.

Insider trade positions for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

There are presently around $5,745 million, or 22.90% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 162,001,882, which is approximately 6.936% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 136,764,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $779.56 million in ITUB stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $289.0 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 132.171% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB] by around 127,438,772 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 189,323,193 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 691,189,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,007,951,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITUB stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,109,098 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 52,961,866 shares during the same period.