Market Analysts see Tilray Inc. [TLRY] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Tilray Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] slipped around -0.5 points on Friday, while shares priced at $16.67 at the close of the session, down -2.91%. The company report on May 31, 2021 that Tilray Virtually Opens The Market.

Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tilray Inc., (“Tilray” or “the Company”) (TSX: TLRY), and his team joined Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company’s new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Tilray, Inc. is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America. Tilray is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft brew beverages. For more information visit: http://www.tilray.com/.

Tilray Inc. stock is now 101.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TLRY Stock saw the intraday high of $18.74 and lowest of $16.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 67.00, which means current price is +98.45% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.37M shares, TLRY reached a trading volume of 64986551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tilray Inc. [TLRY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $19.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Tilray Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Tilray Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on TLRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.23.

How has TLRY stock performed recently?

Tilray Inc. [TLRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.46. With this latest performance, TLRY shares dropped by -10.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 123.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.43 for Tilray Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.05, while it was recorded at 16.20 for the last single week of trading, and 13.98 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Inc. [TLRY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tilray Inc. [TLRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.49 and a Gross Margin at +5.45. Tilray Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -128.79.

Return on Total Capital for TLRY is now -17.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tilray Inc. [TLRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.28. Additionally, TLRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tilray Inc. [TLRY] managed to generate an average of -$263,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Tilray Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Tilray Inc. [TLRY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tilray Inc. posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -140.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tilray Inc. go to 49.30%.

Insider trade positions for Tilray Inc. [TLRY]

There are presently around $1,559 million, or 7.70% of TLRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 13,434,359, which is approximately -22.497% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,014,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.59 million in TLRY stocks shares; and PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $105.96 million in TLRY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tilray Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in Tilray Inc. [NASDAQ:TLRY] by around 41,790,136 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 14,893,696 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 36,809,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,493,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLRY stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,919,776 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,221,377 shares during the same period.