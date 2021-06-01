Market Analysts see Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] loss -1.47% or -0.44 points to close at $29.56 with a heavy trading volume of 25527262 shares. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Holland America Line Captures the Aloha Spirit of Hawaii and Mexico’s Vibrant Culture on 2022-2023 Cruises.

Bookings are open for these cruises sailing roundtrip from San Diego aboard Koningsdam.

With deep-rooted cultures, colorful traditions and endlessly sunny skies, Hawaii and Mexico are a celebration of the senses waiting to be discovered on an award-winning Holland America Line cruise. Travelers can explore both regions on roundtrip sailings from San Diego, California, aboard Pinnacle Class Koningsdam during the 2022-2023 season, now open for booking.

It opened the trading session at $29.96, the shares rose to $30.065 and dropped to $29.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCL points out that the company has recorded 43.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -144.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 34.95M shares, CCL reached to a volume of 25527262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $28.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CCL stock. On March 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CCL shares from 20 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.28.

Trading performance analysis for CCL stock

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.80. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 8.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.41 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.29, while it was recorded at 29.08 for the last single week of trading, and 21.22 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.99 and a Gross Margin at -52.26. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.95.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -11.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.07. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carnival Corporation & plc posted -3.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $15,249 million, or 53.70% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,332,262, which is approximately 33.728% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.33 billion in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 18.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 479 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 93,656,041 shares. Additionally, 273 investors decreased positions by around 70,021,846 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 352,184,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 515,862,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,058,308 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 16,131,835 shares during the same period.