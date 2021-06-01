Lannett Company Inc. [LCI] Stock trading around $4.30 per share: What’s Next?

Lannett Company Inc. [NYSE: LCI] loss -12.96% or -0.64 points to close at $4.30 with a heavy trading volume of 2997754 shares. The company report on May 28, 2021 that Organon Set to Join S&P 500; HollyFrontier to Join S&P MidCap 400; Service Properties Trust to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) will be added to the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on Thursday, June 3, replacing HollyFrontier, which will be removed from the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, June 4.

HollyFrontier will replace Service Properties Trust (NASD:SVC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Service Properties Trust will replace Lannett Co Inc. (NYSE:LCI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 also effective prior to the open on June 4. S&P 500 and 100 constituent Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) is spinning off Organon (NYSE: OGN) in a transaction expected to be completed post close on Wednesday, June 2. Post spin-off, Merck will remain in the S&P 500 and 100 indices. HollyFrontier has a market capitalization more representative of the mid-cap market space. Lannett is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

It opened the trading session at $4.35, the shares rose to $4.43 and dropped to $4.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LCI points out that the company has recorded -31.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 479.17K shares, LCI reached to a volume of 2997754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lannett Company Inc. [LCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LCI shares is $5.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LCI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Lannett Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2018, representing the official price target for Lannett Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lannett Company Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for LCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for LCI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for LCI stock

Lannett Company Inc. [LCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.60. With this latest performance, LCI shares dropped by -6.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.65 for Lannett Company Inc. [LCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.98, while it was recorded at 4.69 for the last single week of trading, and 6.07 for the last 200 days.

Lannett Company Inc. [LCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lannett Company Inc. [LCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.22 and a Gross Margin at +30.27. Lannett Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.11.

Return on Total Capital for LCI is now 5.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lannett Company Inc. [LCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.48. Additionally, LCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 199.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lannett Company Inc. [LCI] managed to generate an average of -$34,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Lannett Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Lannett Company Inc. [LCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lannett Company Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lannett Company Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lannett Company Inc. [LCI]

There are presently around $152 million, or 87.90% of LCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LCI stocks are: TELEMUS CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 7,690,888, which is approximately -0.008% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,503,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.66 million in LCI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $14.77 million in LCI stock with ownership of nearly -9.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lannett Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Lannett Company Inc. [NYSE:LCI] by around 1,761,477 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 2,367,335 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 31,232,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,361,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LCI stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 495,191 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 306,598 shares during the same period.