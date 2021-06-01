LAIX Inc. [LAIX] is 18.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

LAIX Inc. [NYSE: LAIX] price plunged by -9.55 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on May 27, 2021 that LAIX Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

LAIX Inc. (“LAIX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LAIX), an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights.

A sum of 2852551 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.01M shares. LAIX Inc. shares reached a high of $1.96 and dropped to a low of $1.63 until finishing in the latest session at $1.80.

The one-year LAIX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -20.0. The average equity rating for LAIX stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on LAIX Inc. [LAIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAIX shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAIX stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for LAIX Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for LAIX Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on LAIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LAIX Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65.

LAIX Stock Performance Analysis:

LAIX Inc. [LAIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.09. With this latest performance, LAIX shares dropped by -13.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.85 for LAIX Inc. [LAIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.03, while it was recorded at 1.72 for the last single week of trading, and 2.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LAIX Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LAIX Inc. [LAIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.38 and a Gross Margin at +73.27. LAIX Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.17.

Return on Total Capital for LAIX is now -1,951.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7,911.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LAIX Inc. [LAIX] managed to generate an average of -$25,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.LAIX Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

LAIX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LAIX Inc. posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAIX.

LAIX Inc. [LAIX] Insider Position Details

Positions in LAIX Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in LAIX Inc. [NYSE:LAIX] by around 659,549 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 2,640,390 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 4,353,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,653,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAIX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 422,466 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 680,390 shares during the same period.