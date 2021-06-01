JOYY Inc. [YY] Stock trading around $76.95 per share: What’s Next?

JOYY Inc. [NASDAQ: YY] closed the trading session at $76.95 on 05/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $76.89, while the highest price level was $81.99. The company report on May 28, 2021 that JOYY Reports First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”, formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media platform, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2021.

Starting from January 1, 2021, the Company changed its reporting currency from Renminbi to U.S. dollar since a majority of the Company’s revenues and expenses are now denominated in U.S. dollar. The alignment of the reporting currency with the underlying operations will better illustrate the Company’s results of operations for each period. The Company has applied the change of reporting currency retrospectively to its historical results of operations and financial statements.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.79 percent and weekly performance of -10.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, YY reached to a volume of 3260988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for JOYY Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2020, representing the official price target for JOYY Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JOYY Inc. is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for YY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.76.

JOYY Inc. [YY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.59. With this latest performance, YY shares dropped by -19.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.90 for JOYY Inc. [YY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.50, while it was recorded at 83.16 for the last single week of trading, and 93.49 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JOYY Inc. [YY] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.74 and a Gross Margin at +21.05. JOYY Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.79.

Return on Total Capital for YY is now -6.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JOYY Inc. [YY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.75. Additionally, YY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JOYY Inc. [YY] managed to generate an average of -$1,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.JOYY Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JOYY Inc. posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOYY Inc. go to 3.76%.

There are presently around $3,886 million, or 88.40% of YY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YY stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 4,899,554, which is approximately 0.495% of the company’s market cap and around 1.45% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,219,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $324.69 million in YY stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $212.19 million in YY stock with ownership of nearly -2.227% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JOYY Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in JOYY Inc. [NASDAQ:YY] by around 12,091,179 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 6,680,221 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 31,727,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,498,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YY stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,334,116 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,834,204 shares during the same period.