InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] is -16.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: NVIV] traded at a low on 05/28/21, posting a -7.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.67. The company report on March 12, 2021 that InVivo Therapeutics Announces Presentation at Upcoming M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: NVIV), a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on the treatment of spinal cord injuries, announced that Richard Toselli, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, which runs from March 17 – March 19 from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm ET. Dr. Toselli’s presentation will provide an overview of the company and highlight key business updates for the company.

A webcast of the presentation will be available for registered conference attendees starting March 17 at 9:00 am at https://www.m-vest.com/events/2021-emerging-growth-virtual-conference.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1653037 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. stands at 8.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.73%.

The market cap for NVIV stock reached $24.98 million, with 34.18 million shares outstanding and 34.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, NVIV reached a trading volume of 1653037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]?

Raymond James have made an estimate for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2017, representing the official price target for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

How has NVIV stock performed recently?

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.28. With this latest performance, NVIV shares dropped by -14.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.52 for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8191, while it was recorded at 0.7087 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0112 for the last 200 days.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NVIV is now -67.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.32. Additionally, NVIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] managed to generate an average of -$1,512,333 per employee.InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.30 and a Current Ratio set at 17.30.

Earnings analysis for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. posted -8.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -8.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIV.

Insider trade positions for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]

There are presently around $2 million, or 13.10% of NVIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVIV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,085,509, which is approximately 162889.339% of the company’s market cap and around 2.17% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 415,186 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in NVIV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.19 million in NVIV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:NVIV] by around 2,239,114 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 104,629 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 72,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,415,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVIV stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 652,662 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 59,100 shares during the same period.