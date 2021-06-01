Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] Is Currently 0.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] price surged by 0.32 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Huntington, TCF Announce Receipt Of All Required Regulatory Approvals For Pending Merger.

Announce buyer in pending divestiture of 14 TCF branches.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN; “Huntington”) and TCF Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: TCF; “TCF”) jointly announced that the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve Board”) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, with input from the United States Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division (the “DOJ”), have approved the proposed merger of Huntington and TCF and of The Huntington National Bank and TCF National Bank.

A sum of 13170242 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.68M shares. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares reached a high of $15.91 and dropped to a low of $15.58 until finishing in the latest session at $15.86.

The one-year HBAN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.64. The average equity rating for HBAN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $17.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $16.50, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on HBAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.83.

HBAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 2.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.14 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.69, while it was recorded at 15.63 for the last single week of trading, and 13.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.11.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 1.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.38. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.64.

HBAN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 225.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,062 million, or 83.00% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,955,576, which is approximately -0.301% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 87,964,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $944.78 million in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly 149.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 87,891,238 shares. Additionally, 312 investors decreased positions by around 39,892,136 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 695,823,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 823,606,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,899,231 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,428,862 shares during the same period.