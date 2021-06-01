Gabelli & Co lifts Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: ITRM] gained 17.89% on the last trading session, reaching $1.45 price per share at the time. The company report on May 28, 2021 that Iterum Therapeutics Provides Update on NDA Review.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, announced that the Company participated in a late-cycle meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) yesterday. During the meeting, the FDA shared issues still under review regarding the Company’s new drug application (“NDA”) for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen and the Company responded to these issues. The FDA has determined that an Advisory Committee meeting is not currently necessary. The review of the NDA is ongoing and the Company was informed that the FDA continues to work toward the PDUFA goal date of July 25, 2021.

About Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc represents 179.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $220.30 million with the latest information. ITRM stock price has been found in the range of $1.38 to $1.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.48M shares, ITRM reached a trading volume of 65793216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITRM shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Iterum Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Iterum Therapeutics plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $2, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on ITRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iterum Therapeutics plc is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

Trading performance analysis for ITRM stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.19. With this latest performance, ITRM shares gained by 21.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.22 for Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.24, while it was recorded at 1.22 for the last single week of trading, and 1.10 for the last 200 days.

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] managed to generate an average of -$7,429,429 per employee.Iterum Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iterum Therapeutics plc posted -0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITRM.

An analysis of insider ownership at Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]

There are presently around $12 million, or 9.60% of ITRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITRM stocks are: CANAAN PARTNERS X LLC with ownership of 1,733,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,538,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 million in ITRM stocks shares; and NEW LEAF VENTURE PARTNERS, L.L.C., currently with $2.11 million in ITRM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iterum Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:ITRM] by around 2,762,777 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,771,293 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,441,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,975,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITRM stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,103,194 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,747,985 shares during the same period.