FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $9

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $10.58 during the day while it closed the day at $9.82. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Cynthia Hansen Appointed to FuelCell Energy’s Board of Directors.

20+ Years of Experience as a Leader in the Energy Industry.

Leading Enbridge Energy Transition Net Zero GHG By 2050.

FuelCell Energy Inc. stock has also gained 10.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FCEL stock has declined by -47.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.09% and lost -12.09% year-on date.

The market cap for FCEL stock reached $3.17 billion, with 312.11 million shares outstanding and 309.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.91M shares, FCEL reached a trading volume of 24839554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $11.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for FuelCell Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FuelCell Energy Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

FCEL stock trade performance evaluation

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.21. With this latest performance, FCEL shares dropped by -2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 361.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.48 for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.43, while it was recorded at 9.20 for the last single week of trading, and 9.63 for the last 200 days.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.80 and a Gross Margin at -7.49. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -125.73.

Return on Total Capital for FCEL is now -11.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.77. Additionally, FCEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] managed to generate an average of -$281,984 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.FuelCell Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FuelCell Energy Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FuelCell Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,078 million, or 35.80% of FCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,835,497, which is approximately 12.468% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,888,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.95 million in FCEL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $78.71 million in FCEL stock with ownership of nearly 16.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FuelCell Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL] by around 26,948,147 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 15,176,387 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 67,608,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,732,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCEL stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,210,638 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,880,212 shares during the same period.