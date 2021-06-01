eMagin Corporation [EMAN] Stock trading around $4.07 per share: What’s Next?

eMagin Corporation [AMEX: EMAN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 53.01% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 68.18%. The company report on May 14, 2021 that eMagin Corporation to Present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference.

eMagin Corporation (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in Military and Commercial AR

Over the last 12 months, EMAN stock rose by 674.65%. The one-year eMagin Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.6. The average equity rating for EMAN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $192.19 million, with 70.27 million shares outstanding and 68.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, EMAN stock reached a trading volume of 27604504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on eMagin Corporation [EMAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMAN shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for eMagin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2014, representing the official price target for eMagin Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eMagin Corporation is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

EMAN Stock Performance Analysis:

eMagin Corporation [EMAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 68.18. With this latest performance, EMAN shares gained by 47.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 260.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 674.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.50 for eMagin Corporation [EMAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.94, while it was recorded at 2.81 for the last single week of trading, and 2.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eMagin Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eMagin Corporation [EMAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.51 and a Gross Margin at +21.63. eMagin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.91.

Return on Total Capital for EMAN is now -24.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eMagin Corporation [EMAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.83. Additionally, EMAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eMagin Corporation [EMAN] managed to generate an average of -$110,077 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.eMagin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

EMAN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eMagin Corporation posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eMagin Corporation go to 20.00%.

eMagin Corporation [EMAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41 million, or 24.40% of EMAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,753,110, which is approximately 0.098% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 1,120,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.56 million in EMAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.26 million in EMAN stock with ownership of nearly 3250.601% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eMagin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in eMagin Corporation [AMEX:EMAN] by around 4,311,053 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 7,067,458 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,411,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,966,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMAN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,146,316 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 413,950 shares during the same period.