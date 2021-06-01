CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] stock Downgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $7

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CTMX] traded at a low on 05/28/21, posting a -12.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.16. The company report on May 27, 2021 that CytomX Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational conditionally activated therapeutics based on its Probody® technology platform, announced that Amy Peterson, M.D., chief development officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 3rd at 2:00 p.m. ET. In addition, management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events and Presentations page of CytomX’s website at www.cytomx.com. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1041940 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stands at 4.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.53%.

The market cap for CTMX stock reached $532.42 million, with 60.97 million shares outstanding and 49.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 982.14K shares, CTMX reached a trading volume of 1041940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]?

Barclays have made an estimate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTMX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

How has CTMX stock performed recently?

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.86. With this latest performance, CTMX shares dropped by -24.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.54 for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.22, while it was recorded at 7.96 for the last single week of trading, and 7.58 for the last 200 days.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.43. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.77.

Return on Total Capital for CTMX is now -63.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.94. Additionally, CTMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] managed to generate an average of -$225,240 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 247.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -312.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. go to -0.90%.

Insider trade positions for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]

There are presently around $392 million, or 86.20% of CTMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTMX stocks are: POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 6,335,000, which is approximately 4968% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 5,576,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.93 million in CTMX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $37.15 million in CTMX stock with ownership of nearly 36.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CTMX] by around 20,752,064 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 4,009,141 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 29,949,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,710,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTMX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,804,858 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,400,285 shares during the same period.