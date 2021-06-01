Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] is 29.83% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CRON] gained 15.22% or 1.19 points to close at $9.01 with a heavy trading volume of 15404044 shares. The company report on May 10, 2021 that Cronos Group Inc. to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 5th Annual Global Cannabis Conference on May 11, 2021.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, announced that Mike Gorenstein, Executive Chairman, will speak at Canaccord Genuity’s 5th Annual Global Cannabis Conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

Participants may access a live webcast of the presentation by going to the Upcoming Events page at thecronosgroup.com. A replay will be made available shortly following the live presentation.

It opened the trading session at $7.89, the shares rose to $9.01 and dropped to $7.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRON points out that the company has recorded 13.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -83.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, CRON reached to a volume of 15404044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CIBC dropped their target price from $8 to $12.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cronos Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 71.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for CRON stock

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.09. With this latest performance, CRON shares gained by 8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.40 for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.29, while it was recorded at 7.88 for the last single week of trading, and 7.99 for the last 200 days.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] shares currently have an operating margin of -383.88 and a Gross Margin at -61.44. Cronos Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.16.

Return on Total Capital for CRON is now -10.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.57. Additionally, CRON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] managed to generate an average of -$145,767 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]

There are presently around $435 million, or 14.52% of CRON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRON stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,137,725, which is approximately 22.261% of the company’s market cap and around 49.22% of the total institutional ownership; CHESCAPMANAGER LLC, holding 8,837,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.63 million in CRON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $49.38 million in CRON stock with ownership of nearly 4.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cronos Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CRON] by around 10,958,714 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 5,675,835 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 31,682,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,316,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRON stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,911,580 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,838,905 shares during the same period.