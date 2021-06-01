Credit Suisse lifts Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] gained 3.63% on the last trading session, reaching $27.99 price per share at the time. The company report on May 26, 2021 that /C O R R E C T I O N — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc./.

In the news release, Bed Bath & Beyond Strengthens Same Day Delivery Services In The U.S. With DoorDash Partnership, issued 26-May-2021 by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that there was a missing quote from the COO, Christopher Payne. The fourth paragraph should be that quote rather than what was originally issued inadvertently. In addition, there was a change the second paragraph, second sentence. The complete, corrected release follows:.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) announced that it has strengthened its Same Day Delivery services in the U.S. through a partnership with DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), making it easier and more convenient than ever to shop online for products from Bed Bath & Beyond® and buybuy BABY®. Same Day Delivery service will be powered through DoorDash Drive – DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business. The DoorDash launch arrives right on time to shop essentials, must-haves, and amazing deals ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. represents 115.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.88 billion with the latest information. BBBY stock price has been found in the range of $27.22 to $30.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, BBBY reached a trading volume of 13567679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $26.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $40 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BBBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBBY in the course of the last twelve months was 43.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for BBBY stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.90. With this latest performance, BBBY shares gained by 7.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 285.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.61 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.61, while it was recorded at 25.80 for the last single week of trading, and 22.64 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.65 and a Gross Margin at +33.74. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.63.

Return on Total Capital for BBBY is now -3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.65. Additionally, BBBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] managed to generate an average of -$4,010 per employee.Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. posted -1.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. go to 72.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

There are presently around $2,887 million, or 98.40% of BBBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,081,076, which is approximately -13.375% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,960,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $390.74 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $361.32 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly 1.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 5,814,678 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 54,580,275 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 42,765,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,160,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,047,742 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 15,219,437 shares during the same period.