Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] gain 37.42% so far this year. What now?

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVR] gained 11.28% or 1.24 points to close at $12.23 with a heavy trading volume of 2669335 shares. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Clever Leaves to Present at the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on June 3, 2021.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVR) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a multinational operator, or MNO, and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, has been invited to present at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which is being held virtually from June 3-4, 2021.

Clever Leaves management is scheduled to present on Thursday, June 3rd at 1:35 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the Events section of the Company’s website here.

If we look at the average trading volume of 512.35K shares, CLVR reached to a volume of 2669335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53.

Trading performance analysis for CLVR stock

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.34.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.58 for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.44, while it was recorded at 10.40 for the last single week of trading.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -221.56 and a Gross Margin at +45.88. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -298.04.

Return on Total Capital for CLVR is now -25.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.53. Additionally, CLVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] managed to generate an average of -$75,711 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]

There are presently around $63 million, or 21.10% of CLVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVR stocks are: FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,278,079, which is approximately -8.071% of the company’s market cap and around 18.50% of the total institutional ownership; PARALLAX VOLATILITY ADVISERS, L.P., holding 455,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.57 million in CLVR stocks shares; and PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.4 million in CLVR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVR] by around 2,508,712 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,114,921 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 499,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,122,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,425,929 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,586,766 shares during the same period.