BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain 51.89% so far this year. What now?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] closed the trading session at $10.07 on 05/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.935, while the highest price level was $12.09. The company report on May 17, 2021 that BlackBerry Builds Out Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Capabilities with New Cybersecurity Innovations.

Company launches next-gen BlackBerry® Optics 3.0 and BlackBerry® Gateway for ZTNA.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced BlackBerry® Optics 3.0, its next-generation cloud-based endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution and BlackBerry® Gateway, the company’s first AI-empowered Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) product. Rooted in a prevention-first and AI-driven approach, BlackBerry’s new endpoint and network security capabilities will help differentiate BlackBerry’s extended detection and response (XDR) strategy.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 51.89 percent and weekly performance of 18.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 70.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.73M shares, BB reached to a volume of 116062232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for BB in the course of the last twelve months was 75.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

BB stock trade performance evaluation

BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.19. With this latest performance, BB shares gained by 11.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.65 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.95, while it was recorded at 9.34 for the last single week of trading, and 7.95 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.69 and a Gross Margin at +51.62. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123.63.

Return on Total Capital for BB is now -5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.05. Additionally, BB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] managed to generate an average of -$421,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BlackBerry Limited [BB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BlackBerry Limited posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BB.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,231 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 44,046,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $443.55 million in BB stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $276.47 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 45,386,564 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 68,903,072 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 107,221,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,510,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,039,160 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 15,701,260 shares during the same period.