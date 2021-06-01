Bank of America Corporation [BAC] Stock trading around $42.39 per share: What’s Next?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] price plunged by -0.38 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Bank of America to Invest in the New Jersey “40 Acres and a Mule” (FAM) Fund Formed to Combat Systemic Racism.

First investment from Fortune 500 financial institution as NJ FAM Fund rapidly expands to now include eight N.J. cities: Newark, Orange, East Orange, Paterson, Camden, Trenton, Irvington, Bridgeton and Atlantic City.

The New Jersey “40 Acres and a Mule” Fund (NJ FAM) announced that Bank of America has committed to provide an equity investment in its NJ FAM Fund. The fund is a $100 million private investment vehicle established in 2020 to reduce social and economic disparities resulting from systemic racism. Bank of America’s commitment would be the fund’s first private equity investment from a Fortune 500 financial institution amid strong and growing national interest in socially responsible investing.

A sum of 38447245 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 50.70M shares. Bank of America Corporation shares reached a high of $42.705 and dropped to a low of $42.05 until finishing in the latest session at $42.39.

The one-year BAC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.3. The average equity rating for BAC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $42.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $37, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on BAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 106.48.

BAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.02. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 3.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.42 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.23, while it was recorded at 42.32 for the last single week of trading, and 31.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bank of America Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.88. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Total Capital for BAC is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.66. Additionally, BAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] managed to generate an average of $84,009 per employee.

BAC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bank of America Corporation posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 1.11%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $259,662 million, or 73.40% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 621,603,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.35 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $21.73 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly 0.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,293 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 276,563,854 shares. Additionally, 1,054 investors decreased positions by around 235,184,153 shares, while 260 investors held positions by with 5,613,796,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,125,544,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 247 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,724,390 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 28,505,259 shares during the same period.