B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] – find out why.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] loss -4.14% on the last trading session, reaching $24.77 price per share at the time. The company report on May 31, 2021 that Marathon Signals for Taproot.

Marathon’s Mining Pool, MaraPool, To Cease Filtering Transactions.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) (“Marathon” or “Company”), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, announced that the Company’s Bitcoin mining pool, MaraPool, has adopted and implemented Bitcoin Core version 0.21.1.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. represents 94.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.57 billion with the latest information. MARA stock price has been found in the range of $24.16 to $25.7112.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.36M shares, MARA reached a trading volume of 12032968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $17 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on MARA stock. On August 18, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MARA shares from 11 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 3.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 199.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86.

Trading performance analysis for MARA stock

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.57. With this latest performance, MARA shares dropped by -27.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 383.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3438.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.46 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.91, while it was recorded at 24.33 for the last single week of trading, and 18.27 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.67 and a Gross Margin at -169.22. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -239.77.

Return on Total Capital for MARA is now -5.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, MARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] managed to generate an average of -$3,482,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 219.20 and a Current Ratio set at 219.20.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]

There are presently around $610 million, or 25.20% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,554,765, which is approximately 897.054% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,689,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.62 million in MARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $39.2 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 95.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 16,988,477 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 3,058,928 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 4,577,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,624,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,884,859 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 985,517 shares during the same period.