Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] Is Currently -2.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE: AHT] traded at a low on 05/28/21, posting a -2.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.05. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 5, 2021 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/76871.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 41703181 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stands at 13.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.06%.

The market cap for AHT stock reached $601.71 million, with 120.94 million shares outstanding and 100.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.32M shares, AHT reached a trading volume of 41703181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHT shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $2 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock. On June 17, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AHT shares from 7 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76.

How has AHT stock performed recently?

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.22. With this latest performance, AHT shares gained by 67.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.39 for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.75, while it was recorded at 3.69 for the last single week of trading, and 2.73 for the last 200 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.96 and a Gross Margin at -66.02. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.11.

Return on Total Capital for AHT is now -8.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.49. Additionally, AHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 101.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings analysis for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. posted -20.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -39.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]

There are presently around $81 million, or 13.90% of AHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHT stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,414,591, which is approximately 167.662% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,335,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.51 million in AHT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.23 million in AHT stock with ownership of nearly 29.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE:AHT] by around 9,804,444 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 5,032,126 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,204,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,040,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHT stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,574,984 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 3,012,035 shares during the same period.