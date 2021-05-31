Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD] is 3.53% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zhongchao Inc. [NASDAQ: ZCMD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.88% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.83%. The company report on May 28, 2021 that Zhongchao Inc. Launched New Line of Business Focusing on Tumor and Rare Disease Patient Management.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) (“Zhongchao” or the “Company”), a healthcare services company offering online healthcare information, professional training and educational services, announced the launch of the patient management service focusing on the professional field of tumor and rare disease operated through its subsidiary Shanghai Zhongxin Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (“Zhongxin”).

Zhongchao has been closely following up on the new study and research of tumor and rare disease both in China and worldwide. Based on the statistics provided by World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, there were approximately 19.29 million new cancer cases and 10 million cancer deaths globally in 2020. China had approximately 4.57 million new cancer cases in 2020, accounting for approximately 23.7% of the total cancer cases around the world. China’s National Health Commission indicated that there are approximately 20 million patients with rare disease in China. Medical treatment markets for both cancer and rare diseases have been expanding along with the increasing number of patients.

Over the last 12 months, ZCMD stock dropped by -16.19%.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.60 million, with 26.48 million shares outstanding and 12.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, ZCMD stock reached a trading volume of 1003587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zhongchao Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZCMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59.

ZCMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.83. With this latest performance, ZCMD shares dropped by -4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZCMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.35 for Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8732, while it was recorded at 1.8400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8813 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zhongchao Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.47 and a Gross Margin at +68.72. Zhongchao Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.19.

Return on Total Capital for ZCMD is now 26.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.64. Additionally, ZCMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD] managed to generate an average of $47,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.

Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of ZCMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZCMD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 137,239, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 37.20% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 19,942 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35000.0 in ZCMD stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $28000.0 in ZCMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Zhongchao Inc. [NASDAQ:ZCMD] by around 178,650 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 13,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 13,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZCMD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 178,650 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 13,000 shares during the same period.