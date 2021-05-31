why Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $65.21

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] slipped around -0.36 points on Friday, while shares priced at $61.78 at the close of the session, down -0.58%. The company report on May 24, 2021 that Truist Insurance Holdings furthers growth through acquisition of Constellation Affiliated Partners from RedBird Capital Partners.

Truist Insurance Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of Truist Financial Corporation, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with RedBird Capital Partners to acquire Constellation Affiliated Partners, an insurance distribution platform operating seven managing general agents (MGAs) and program managers. The transaction will add approximately $160 million of annual revenue to Truist Insurance Holdings’ wholesale division. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Expanding our insurance business remains a key priority for Truist as we continually look for ways to enhance our offerings and introduce new clients to Truist,” said Kelly S. King, Chairman and CEO of Truist Financial Corporation. “This acquisition enables us to continue diversifying our revenue and provide expansive insurance solutions to our clients—while ultimately helping us fulfill our purpose to build better lives and communities.”.

Truist Financial Corporation stock is now 28.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TFC Stock saw the intraday high of $62.03 and lowest of $60.825 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.69, which means current price is +32.27% above from all time high which was touched on 05/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.81M shares, TFC reached a trading volume of 6162086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $65.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $55, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on TFC stock. On November 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TFC shares from 49 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.77.

How has TFC stock performed recently?

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, TFC shares gained by 3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.01 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.26, while it was recorded at 61.16 for the last single week of trading, and 49.92 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.20. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.56.

Return on Total Capital for TFC is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.20. Additionally, TFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.20.

Earnings analysis for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Truist Financial Corporation posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 8.90%.

Insider trade positions for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

There are presently around $60,711 million, or 74.30% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 106,962,328, which is approximately 0.988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,117,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.75 billion in TFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.83 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly 5.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Truist Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 700 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 62,632,882 shares. Additionally, 536 investors decreased positions by around 59,756,364 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 860,300,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 982,689,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,797,955 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 1,517,473 shares during the same period.