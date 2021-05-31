why 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $51.14

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [NASDAQ: FLWS] slipped around -1.52 points on Friday, while shares priced at $30.47 at the close of the session, down -4.75%. The company report on May 26, 2021 that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Senior Management to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS), a leading e-commerce provider of products and services designed to inspire more human expression, connection, and celebration, has announced that members of the Company’s senior management team will present at the following virtual investor conferences:.

18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stock is now 17.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FLWS Stock saw the intraday high of $32.49 and lowest of $30.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.61, which means current price is +27.86% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 867.12K shares, FLWS reached a trading volume of 1421516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLWS shares is $51.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLWS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2020, representing the official price target for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Underperform rating on FLWS stock. On May 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FLWS shares from 20 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLWS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has FLWS stock performed recently?

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.09. With this latest performance, FLWS shares gained by 1.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.42 for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.82, while it was recorded at 31.31 for the last single week of trading, and 27.41 for the last 200 days.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.58 and a Gross Margin at +39.59. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.96.

Return on Total Capital for FLWS is now 16.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.73. Additionally, FLWS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] managed to generate an average of $13,720 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 108.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.10.1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLWS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]

There are presently around $883 million, or 81.00% of FLWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLWS stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 5,165,374, which is approximately 12.625% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,911,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.7 million in FLWS stocks shares; and SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $48.11 million in FLWS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [NASDAQ:FLWS] by around 5,002,096 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 7,296,681 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 16,690,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,989,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLWS stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,421,941 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,860,788 shares during the same period.