Wall Street Analyst Initiated Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ONTX] closed the trading session at $6.69 on 05/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.63, while the highest price level was $7.33. The company report on May 21, 2021 that Onconova Therapeutics Announces the Initial Dosing of the First Patient in the U.S. Phase 1 Clinical Trial of ON 123300.

Phase 1 study to evaluate ON 123300 in advanced cancer patients including HR+ HER 2- metastatic breast cancer patients resistant to approved CDK 4/6 inhibitors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, announced that the first patient has been dosed in the U.S. Phase 1 clinical trial of ON 123300, the Company’s proprietary, novel multi-kinase inhibitor. The trial is expected to include three U.S. sites that will enroll patients with advanced cancer including, but not limited to, HR+ HER 2- metastatic breast cancer patients who are refractory to, or progressing on, currently approved CDK 4/6 inhibitors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.25 percent and weekly performance of -27.52 percent. The stock has been moved at 67.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -38.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -65.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, ONTX reached to a volume of 1472846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONTX shares is $3.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $6 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2018, representing the official price target for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 556.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88.

ONTX stock trade performance evaluation

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.52. With this latest performance, ONTX shares dropped by -38.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.73 for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.15, while it was recorded at 7.11 for the last single week of trading, and 9.23 for the last 200 days.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -10819.48. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10890.48.

Return on Total Capital for ONTX is now -281.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -283.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -283.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] managed to generate an average of -$2,096,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONTX.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15 million, or 23.10% of ONTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 702,587, which is approximately 27.57% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 298,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 million in ONTX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.65 million in ONTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ONTX] by around 1,333,116 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 61,775 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 849,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,244,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONTX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 765,110 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 18,978 shares during the same period.