Urban One Inc. [UONE] is 74.58% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ: UONE] loss -5.16% or -0.4 points to close at $7.35 with a heavy trading volume of 1423695 shares. The company report on May 12, 2021 that Urban One, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/79063.

It opened the trading session at $7.665, the shares rose to $7.7499 and dropped to $7.238, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UONE points out that the company has recorded 35.36% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -488.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, UONE reached to a volume of 1423695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban One Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for UONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81.

Trading performance analysis for UONE stock

Urban One Inc. [UONE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.76. With this latest performance, UONE shares gained by 41.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 461.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.90 for Urban One Inc. [UONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.61, while it was recorded at 7.67 for the last single week of trading, and 5.47 for the last 200 days.

Urban One Inc. [UONE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban One Inc. [UONE] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.18 and a Gross Margin at +69.71. Urban One Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.16.

Return on Total Capital for UONE is now 10.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban One Inc. [UONE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 475.01. Additionally, UONE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 457.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban One Inc. [UONE] managed to generate an average of -$6,694 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.

An analysis of insider ownership at Urban One Inc. [UONE]

There are presently around $4 million, or 18.38% of UONE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UONE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,735, which is approximately 179.054% of the company’s market cap and around 0.59% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 99,241 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.73 million in UONE stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.41 million in UONE stock with ownership of nearly 267.468% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban One Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ:UONE] by around 304,720 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 108,979 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 68,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 482,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UONE stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 92,363 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 88,129 shares during the same period.