Transocean Ltd. [RIG] Revenue clocked in at $3.05 billion, up 63.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] price plunged by -2.33 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Transocean Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Total contract drilling revenues were $653 million (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $709 million), compared with $690 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $747 million);.

Revenue efficiency(1) was 97.4%, compared with 97.2% in the prior quarter;.

A sum of 10843787 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 20.32M shares. Transocean Ltd. shares reached a high of $3.95 and dropped to a low of $3.75 until finishing in the latest session at $3.78.

The one-year RIG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -82.61. The average equity rating for RIG stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIG shares is $2.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $2.50 to $1.15. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on RIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

RIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, RIG shares gained by 11.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 184.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.38 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.53, while it was recorded at 3.78 for the last single week of trading, and 2.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Transocean Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.96 and a Gross Margin at +11.77. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.99.

Return on Total Capital for RIG is now 0.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.24. Additionally, RIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] managed to generate an average of -$105,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

RIG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Transocean Ltd. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Transocean Ltd. go to 4.80%.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,252 million, or 55.10% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,859,797, which is approximately 4.029% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,655,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.7 million in RIG stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $183.13 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly -0.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 53,476,769 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 22,162,763 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 255,579,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 331,219,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,356,347 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 8,232,229 shares during the same period.