Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] Is Currently 8.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Textainer Group Holdings Limited [NYSE: TGH] gained 8.81% or 2.73 points to close at $33.70 with a heavy trading volume of 1445404 shares. The company report on May 12, 2021 that Textainer Group Holdings Limited Reports First-Quarter 2021 Results.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH; JSE: TXT) (“Textainer”, “the Company”, “we” and “our”), one of the world’s largest lessors of intermodal containers, reported financial results for the first-quarter ended March 31, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $30.99, the shares rose to $33.81 and dropped to $30.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TGH points out that the company has recorded 79.45% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -343.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 525.67K shares, TGH reached to a volume of 1445404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGH shares is $39.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Textainer Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Textainer Group Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Textainer Group Holdings Limited is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.99.

Trading performance analysis for TGH stock

Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.91. With this latest performance, TGH shares gained by 30.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 311.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.74 for Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.60, while it was recorded at 30.14 for the last single week of trading, and 20.33 for the last 200 days.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.86 and a Gross Margin at +39.79. Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.64.

Return on Total Capital for TGH is now 3.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 327.72. Additionally, TGH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 295.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] managed to generate an average of $455,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Textainer Group Holdings Limited posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 460.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Textainer Group Holdings Limited go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]

There are presently around $736 million, or 60.80% of TGH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGH stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,928,465, which is approximately 1.141% of the company’s market cap and around 76.40% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 2,607,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.86 million in TGH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $87.28 million in TGH stock with ownership of nearly 5.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Textainer Group Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited [NYSE:TGH] by around 2,855,211 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 2,092,159 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 16,890,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,837,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGH stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 738,837 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 264,316 shares during the same period.