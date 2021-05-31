TAL Education Group [TAL] is -44.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] jumped around 0.65 points on Friday, while shares priced at $39.97 at the close of the session, up 1.65%. The company report on May 8, 2021 that TAL Education Group Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

TAL Education Group (the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 (the “Annual Report”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 8, 2021.

The Company’s Annual Report can be accessed on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.100tal.com/, as well as on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

TAL Education Group stock is now -44.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TAL Stock saw the intraday high of $40.99 and lowest of $37.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 90.96, which means current price is +16.67% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.10M shares, TAL reached a trading volume of 7080025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TAL Education Group [TAL]?

Goldman have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Nomura analysts kept a Neutral rating on TAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 3.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAL in the course of the last twelve months was 26.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has TAL stock performed recently?

TAL Education Group [TAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.89. With this latest performance, TAL shares dropped by -31.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.95 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.77, while it was recorded at 39.29 for the last single week of trading, and 69.20 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group [TAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.79 and a Gross Margin at +54.43. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.58.

Return on Total Capital for TAL is now -5.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TAL Education Group [TAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.71. Additionally, TAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TAL Education Group [TAL] managed to generate an average of -$3,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for TAL Education Group [TAL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TAL Education Group posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 350.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAL.

Insider trade positions for TAL Education Group [TAL]

There are presently around $14,439 million, or 87.80% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 59,547,935, which is approximately 9.538% of the company’s market cap and around 83.90% of the total institutional ownership; UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC, holding 57,810,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 billion in TAL stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.53 billion in TAL stock with ownership of nearly -7.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TAL Education Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL] by around 36,301,578 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 28,407,415 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 296,528,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,237,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAL stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,819,159 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 7,387,820 shares during the same period.