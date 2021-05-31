Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] fell -15.05% so far this year. What now?

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] closed the trading session at $16.99 on 05/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.88, while the highest price level was $18.355. The company report on May 31, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 7, 2021 – SKLZ.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 30, 2021) – The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:.

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (“Skillz Inc.”) (NYSE: SKLZ) between December 16, 2020 and April 19, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.05 percent and weekly performance of 11.70 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -50.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.53M shares, SKLZ reached to a volume of 10547651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKLZ shares is $25.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Skillz Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on SKLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

SKLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.70. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares dropped by -5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.65 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.22, while it was recorded at 16.73 for the last single week of trading, and 18.88 for the last 200 days.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.30 and a Current Ratio set at 18.30.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,193 million, or 50.60% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 33,789,952, which is approximately 62.941% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES XI, LLC, holding 23,284,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $395.6 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC, currently with $390.14 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly -1.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

155 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 82,793,104 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 25,542,296 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 79,625,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,961,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,336,066 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 14,485,031 shares during the same period.