Pinterest Inc. [PINS] fell -0.91% so far this year. What now?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.56% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.30%. The company report on May 30, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Pinterest, Inc. – PINS.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 29, 2021) – Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pinterest, Inc. (“Pinterest” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PINS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Pinterest and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Over the last 12 months, PINS stock rose by 221.83%. The one-year Pinterest Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.21. The average equity rating for PINS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.95 billion, with 628.59 million shares outstanding and 543.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.38M shares, PINS stock reached a trading volume of 9530573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $85.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $94 to $78. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $85, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on PINS stock. On February 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PINS shares from 85 to 107.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 177.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.80.

PINS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.30. With this latest performance, PINS shares dropped by -4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 221.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.96 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.52, while it was recorded at 63.84 for the last single week of trading, and 62.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinterest Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.42 and a Gross Margin at +73.41. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.58.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.16. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$50,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

PINS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinterest Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,407 million, or 74.30% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,851,060, which is approximately -12.711% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,707,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 billion in PINS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.81 billion in PINS stock with ownership of nearly 34.995% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 498 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 88,119,058 shares. Additionally, 366 investors decreased positions by around 69,255,841 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 262,334,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 419,708,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 183 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,564,024 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 10,204,621 shares during the same period.