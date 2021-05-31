Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] is -22.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WOOF] loss -0.66% or -0.15 points to close at $22.65 with a heavy trading volume of 6213292 shares. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Petco Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (the “Company” or “Petco”) (NASDAQ: WOOF), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by the Company’s principal stockholder, Scooby Aggregator, LP (the “Selling Stockholder”), of 22,000,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock at a price to the public of $24.00 per share (the “Offering”). In addition, the Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,300,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. The Company is not offering any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book runners for the Offering. Citigroup, Evercore ISI, Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book runners, and Baird, Guggenheim Securities, AmeriVet Securities, C.L. King & Associates, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the offering.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, WOOF reached to a volume of 6213292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $28.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on WOOF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOOF in the course of the last twelve months was 24.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for WOOF stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.30.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.17 for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.32, while it was recorded at 23.71 for the last single week of trading.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.95 and a Gross Margin at +42.80. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.54.

Return on Total Capital for WOOF is now 3.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.09. Additionally, WOOF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 115.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. go to 42.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]

There are presently around $2,781 million, or 54.50% of WOOF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOOF stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 70,127,353, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,722,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.95 million in WOOF stocks shares; and NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $102.6 million in WOOF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WOOF] by around 122,781,053 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,781,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WOOF stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 122,781,053 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.